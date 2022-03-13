Montana State University administrators and staff have long taken pride in the emphasis they place on serving military veterans. And the school has earned multiple honors for that. But this year the school was accorded special recognition when it was named third in the nation for its service to veterans by Military Friendly Schools.
To achieve that status among some 1,800 peer institutions is a remarkable accomplishment and one for which MSU should be very proud.
Military Friendly Schools’ rankings are considered among the top resources nationwide for veterans seeking higher education opportunities. MSU is no stranger to the 21-year-old organization. The institution was awarded silver and gold rankings in 2016 and 2020 respectively. This year’s number three spot marks the second year in a row MSU achieved a top-10 ranking, up from number nine last year.
The rankings are based on student survey results along with retention, graduation, job placement and loan repayment rates. MSU’s stellar ranking must be due at least in part to the recent $25 million state investment in the renovation of Romney Hall that made available a space for Veteran Services more than triple the size of the program’s previous location.
Recognition for serving veterans is not one of those prestigious achievements schools strive for in academics and research. But it is no less vitally important simply because it is the right thing to do.
In the modern era of all-volunteer military, we rely on the willingness and generosity of those who serve. But their service comes at a price. Many veterans returning from conflicts in the Middle East came home with significant disabilities. Some are physical and visible. Others, like PTSD, are not so apparent. We owe those and all veterans the maximum opportunity to succeed.
At MSU, those services include a mentor program, a dedicated veteran counselor, psychological services and tutoring as well as assistance with housing, childcare and food security — all of the things necessary for a smooth transition from military life.
This latest recognition puts MSU in a prominent position on the map for veterans looking for their next steps toward success in life. MSU administrators, faculty and staff are congratulated on this significant achievement.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.