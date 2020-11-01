The cable news talking heads say our politics are more polarized now than any time since the Civil War. That may be a bit of hyperbole, but we are most certainly sharply divided. If there’s a positive side to that, it may turn out to be the highest voter turnout in our lifetimes.
And you don’t want to miss out on that.
If you haven’t voted yet, you still have options. If you’re a registered voter, you should have received a ballot in the mail. If you have not mailed it in, you can fill it out and drop it off at the elections office in the downtown courthouse at 311 West Main St., until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.
Around Gallatin County, you can also drop ballots off through Tuesday at the city clerks’ offices in Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone and at the Big Sky Water and Sewer District Office and the Office of the Associated Students of Montana State University in the Strand Union Building on the MSU campus.
Only on Tuesday, Election Day, ballots can also be dropped off by 8 p.m., at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 West Graf St., in Bozeman, the Belgrade Special Events Center, River Rock Community Center, Gallatin Gateway Community Center, Manhattan Christian High School and the Bridger Canyon Fire Station.
If you already mailed your ballot, you should track it to be sure it has been received and accepted by going to the Montana Secretary of State website at https://app.mt.gov/cgi-bin/voterinfo/voterinfo.cgi and follow the instructions. If your ballot has been rejected, you can contact the elections office at 582-3060 if you’re a Gallatin County resident. If not, go to your county’s website and find the elections office for a phone number to call.
If you are not a registered voter, you can still register. In Gallatin County, go to the county’s website at https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/, click on voter info and follow the instructions. You will have to appear in person at the courthouse by 8 p.m. on Tuesday to get registered and vote.
Many voters have already returned their ballots and many more will likely show up to drop off ballots, register to vote or vote in person on Monday and Tuesday.
The lines could get long, but the weather promises to be mild and the wait will be well worth it.
You want your voice to be heard this time.
