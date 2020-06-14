The coronavirus pandemic has had wide-ranging ill effects on our nation. One of the more insidious effects is a threat to our elections. The threat of infection along with other procedural snafus have discouraged voter participation and drawn into question the results of primary elections in some states, particularly in Wisconsin and Georgia. But mail ballots offer one way to get around these difficulties.
Montana recently demonstrated the effectiveness of this alternative with an all mail-ballot primary election that came off without serious problems. Not only was the election conducted efficiently with this method, but voter turnout was also at a historic high. Election officials are commended for the success of this unusual primary election.
Montana’s primary could serve as a model for conducting elections in other sparsely populated states. But the widespread use of mail ballots is opposed by some, particularly members of the Republican Party who have openly expressed fears the high voter turnout threatens the success of their candidates. Opponents of mail-balloting also argue the practice invites voter-fraud. But five other states have gone to all mail-balloting, including the decidedly red state of Utah, without evidence of advantage for the Democratic Party and with no evidence of voter fraud.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ordered the all-mail primary election in response to the coronavirus. Allowing voters to vote from home rather than gathering at polling places eliminates the risk of spreading the virus. All mail-balloting in November’s general election will be more challenging because of the much higher voter turnout expected in a presidential year. But depending on the circumstances we face in the fall, Bullock should consider ordering all-mail balloting in November.
Democracy is most effective when voter participation is as high as possible and mail-balloting has proven to increase turnout. That alone should justify the use of this electoral process. But safety should also be paramount in election policy. And the threat of spreading the coronavirus provides more than ample justification for this method of polling.
