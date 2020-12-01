After an arduous three years, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted new rules aimed at curbing overuse of the Madison River.
And guess what?
Few outside of the state Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials who drafted the new rules are likely to be happy. But then that’s the nature of compromise. Noncommercial anglers will think the new regs favor commercial guide services. And those guides will think the noncommercial users get too much consideration.
To be sure, the new rules are complicated, far from perfect and likely to be altered in the years to come as more is learned about how fishermen, commercial and noncommercial alike, behave in response to this new reality.
But regulation of Madison River use is sorely needed. And this is a start.
For non-anglers, it’s hard to quantify the importance of this waterway in the trout-fishing world. It has become known worldwide as a mecca for those seeking the thrill of catching wild trout in a spectacular setting.
But the river’s popularity threatens its well-being. Sharp increases in the number of fishing days spent on the river in recent years has led to a measurable decline in the quality of the fishery. Crowding on the river recently drew the attention of the New York Times with an article that coined the term “Rivergeddon” to describe the recent onslaught of out-of-state visitors populating the river as part of their strategy for escaping the coronavirus pandemic in large metropolitan areas.
Tourism has emerged as the state’s second largest industry, and trout fishing is responsible for a considerable share of all tourist traffic to the state. As such, the industry is responsible for the economic well-being of many Montanans. And risking the loss of that tourist traffic due to over-fishing state streams is not acceptable.
This is not without precedent. Use of the Smith River north and west of White Sulphur Springs has been subject to floater limits with permits doled out by lottery for many years. Those limits have successfully mitigated damage to the river and still allow access for recreationists.
The regulations on the Madison call for extensive data collection relative to use and provide for review and adjustment to the rules every five years.
It’s time for all involved to get on board with this new phase of management for the Madison and exercise some patience going forward.
