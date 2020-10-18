If you’ve followed the news at all, you’ve probably seen Michigan lawmakers in session and wearing bullet-proof vests while armed militia types loom over them in the gallery toting assault rifles. Who could possibly want to serve under such conditions? But that’s the extent to which gun regulations have been relaxed in that state.
The only thing standing between Montanans and dangerous and ill-advised gun legislation has been the veto pen of Democratic governors over the last nearly 16 years. Inevitably that will change one day and we could then see a sharp relaxation of gun regulations – such as permitting guns on college campuses.
In the meantime, levelheaded citizens should keep the rollback of those regulations from spinning out of control as much as possible. And that should start with voting no on Legislative Referendum 130.
LR-130 is an attempt by conservative lawmakers to usurp local control over guns. The language in the measure says it is “to prevent a patchwork of restrictions by local governments across the state and providing that local governments may not regulate the carrying of concealed weapons.”
The inconsistency on this issue is striking. Conservatives have long advocated for local control over edicts from the federal or state government. At a local level, their argument goes, voters have a much better understanding of the needs and values of their communities. Yet in the case of firearms control, those same lawmakers seem to be saying, big brother knows best.
The measure appears to be a response to efforts by the city of Missoula to enact gun regulations more strict than those on the state level and largely aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of convicted felons and the mentally disturbed. Advocates for LR-130 pose a hypothetical situation in which an otherwise law-abiding gun owner driving across the state and pulled over for a minor traffic violation could find his or her self in serious trouble for violating local ordinances. But those advocates don’t point to any cases where any such thing has actually happened, likely because it never has.
Current state laws governing the limits of local control over gun possession are sufficient and there is no need to amend them. LR-130 is just a further whittling away at sensible firearms controls at the local level and voters should say no to this proposal.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.