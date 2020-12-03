A lack of timely and responsible leadership has vaulted the Dakotas to the top of coronavirus infection rates and per capital death tolls nationwide. If the recent news from Helena is any indication, we can look forward to a similar lack of leadership in Montana and an ensuing spike in infection rates.
Republican lawmakers, following a groundswell of success in the election, met in the capitol mid-November and largely flouted recommendations for stemming the spread of COVID-19. Legislators were seen without masks or masks around chins, hugging, slapping backs and huddling in close proximity to one another. All this in violation of precautions called for by the Lewis and Clark County Health Office.
That led the county health officer to voice disappointment.
“Legislators are our local leaders, and local leaders need to stand up and support public health,” the officer said.
The Legislature’s 90-day regular session begins in January. If the behavior witnessed at the caucuses becomes the norm, that session could well become a virus super-spreader event.
Health care infrastructure is buckling under the strain of mushrooming infections in North Dakota, where the governor only recently implemented a mask requirement. And in South Dakota, the governor has still not imposed a mask requirement. She has encouraged holiday shopping in stores and embraced the late-summer Sturgis motorcycle rally thought to be responsible for as many as a quarter million coronavirus infections. That state ranks second behind North Dakota for per capita infection rates.
Health officials warn that holiday get-togethers will cause infection rates to surge further. By January, Montana’s health care systems could be strained beyond capacity. Montana lawmakers are strongly urged to erase the politics from pandemic prevention behavior and do what the experts are recommending to stem the tide of infection, hospitalizations and death.
The Lewis and Clark County health officer also urged legislators to consider conducting virtual online hearings on proposed legislation to help tamp down infections. There are no indications the GOP-controlled Legislature plans to heed that advice.
But if they continue to ignore coronavirus precautions, they may find themselves struggling to put together a quorum by late January as the virus spreads unchecked through the halls of the capitol.
