The end of the pandemic is in sight. In what is rightfully being called a miracle of modern medicine, several highly effective coronavirus vaccines have been developed in less than a year – a process that historically takes multiple years to complete.
But what could derail this remarkable progress is the troubling distrust of science that infects our contemporary dialog.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, pronouncements by qualified authorities have been countered by choruses of denials from pseudo experts. And in this era misinformation, doubters can choose from a cafeteria of non-facts to confirm whatever they want to believe. Those doubters have taken to the streets with signs protesting mandates aimed at dampening the spread of virus. Deniers proclaim masks don’t work and the virus doesn’t spread in crowded spaces.
And now the emergent vaccines are being met with significant numbers of doubters who say they do not trust the vaccines. They’re too risky, they proclaim. And, as usual, there are plenty of voices out there to affirm those false beliefs.
This is the most dangerous pandemic mistake to date. The vaccines will only bring the pandemic to an end if a sufficient percent of the population is inoculated. There are legitimate reasons for a few of us who have had serious allergic reactions to vaccines to be cautious. But the evidence shows the vast majority of us will experience only minor side effects, if any at all, and should get the vaccine.
This is the most important issue yet for ignoring the sign carriers and pseudo experts. When it comes to the decision to take the vaccine, it’s time to turn to our trusted health care providers, the doctors and nurses who provide our care faithfully and expertly. And for most of us, they will advise us to get vaccinated.
A year from now, life could largely be back to normal. But that can only happen if we continue to practice mitigation – wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands and avoiding crowds.
And when our number comes up to get the vaccine, get in line and get the job done.
