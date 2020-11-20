Next week we embark on a holiday season like no other in our lifetimes. This time of year is traditionally set aside for connecting with family and friends. But this year, health officials are imploring us to minimize that contact – celebrating the holidays only with those in our immediate households or with just a minimum of visitors.
But these holidays will be different for many families in the most dire of ways.
The coronavirus pandemic has left many without jobs – without their primary means of providing not only the indulgences of the holiday season, but with the necessities of life – food, shelter, essential utilities.
Those afflicted with the effects of the pandemic and the business limitations and closures that have resulted have a number of agencies to turn to. Chief among these is the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, which helps low-income families bridge the gap between their resources and needs. But it can only do so to the extent its resources allow. Visit https://gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org/ to find out how to help with food, time and financial donations.
Other programs are essential to alleviating local suffering. Many are provided by the Human Resource Development Council and help with energy, transportation and shelter for the homeless. Visit https://thehrdc.org/ to find ways to help with all these programs.
Other programs that help and experience increased demand through the holidays are Haven (https://havenmt.org/), which provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse, and Family Promise of Gallatin Valley (https://www.familypromisegv.org/), which provides emergency shelter.
And as Christmas approaches, don’t forget Toys for Tots (https://bozeman-mt.toysfortots.org/) a U.S. Marine Corps program.
This is but a partial list of all the nonprofit efforts locally aimed at minimizing the suffering of families and individuals in need. Do a little searching to find other agencies where help is needed.
We’ve all felt the effects of the pandemic in one way or another. But those of us who have been fortunate and not impacted financially should dig as deep as we can this holiday season and give the maximum to these agencies that are so important to helping those who will struggle getting through the holidays and the ensuing winter months.
