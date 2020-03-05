Just like clockwork, late winter brings Yellowstone bison lumbering out of the national park in search of food. And just as predictably, they are met by rifles and trucks to haul them off to slaughterhouses.
It seems some things never change. And just as sure as hundreds of bison will soon meet their demise, Montana will suffer a black eye before a national audience that can’t comprehend our intolerance for this wildlife icon.
To be fair, those entrusted with managing the bison are between a rock and a hard place – or more like a lot of rocks and hard places. They have to contend with a soaring bison population far in excess of what most say the park will support. And more creative solutions – like using the excess animals to start new herds on Indian reservations and other appropriate public lands – are met with stiff resistance from a ranching industry with an irrational fear of the disease brucellosis that some bison carry.
The coming weeks will see a lot of blood spilled, providing bison advocates with plenty of footage to use in their campaign to smear the state’s reputation. But bison managers are strongly urged to do their utmost to minimize the carnage. There must be better ways to deal with species so closely entwined with our national history.
The Yellowstone bison are the most genetically pure left from when the species came back from the brink of extinction in the early part of the last century. State wildlife managers need to adopt policies that tolerate bison on public lands adjacent to the park. And biologists must push for a faster quarantine process that will make more specimens available for transplant to Indian reservations and other public lands.
They should also use their influence to end the practice of feeding elk during the winter in Wyoming on feedgrounds that promote the spread of brucellosis among all species. And they must push back on objections from the livestock industry to tolerating bison outside the park.
We can say with near certainty the day will come when today’s bison management policies will be looked upon as backward. And that’s putting it kindly.
We should all get behind efforts to manage bison in a more and productive way. Or we’ll be looking at the same late-winter spectacle 10, 20 or even more years from now.