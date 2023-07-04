Let the news come to you

The Custer Gallatin National Forest and Montana Department of Environmental Quality are currently analyzing a proposal from Sibanye-Stillwater to expand new tailings and waste rock storage facilities at the East Boulder Mine. These facilities would be partially located in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) analyzing the environmental effects of this proposal will be available June 23 for public review and comment. As members of the Custer Gallatin Working Group (CGWG), we encourage the public to review the draft EIS and submit a comment before the Aug. 9 deadline.

The CGWG is a stakeholder collaborative led by county commissioners from the nine counties that border the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The CGWG is composed of representatives from industry, recreation, conservation, and local governments. Sibanye-Stillwater represents the mining industry on this collaborative. The CGWG’s purpose is to “restore or maintain the landscapes of a nine-county area of southern Montana that contains the Custer Gallatin National Forest to desired conditions that will sustain the productive interrelationships of the physical, economic, ecological and social environments of the region.” The CGWG will attend the MDEQ/Forest Service open house at the Carnegie Library in Big Timber at 6 p.m. on July 12. The CGWG will use this opportunity to meet with local affected stakeholders and learn of their concerns to better form the CGWG comments on this very important project. You can also attend this meeting virtually through a link provided by the MDEQ and the Forest Service. The link can be found on the Custer Gallatin National Forest website.

The CGWG is reviewing the East Boulder Mine surface facilities expansion proposal and intends to submit comments. On May 4, CGWG members spent the day at the East Boulder Mine south of Big Timber. Other CGWG members also toured the East Boulder mine at their convenience. Those attending received an overview of the project and toured the proposed tailings and waste rock sites. We learned that the existing tailings and waste rock storage sites will soon be at maximum capacity.

John Prinkki is the chair of the Custer Gallatin Working Group.

