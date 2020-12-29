When history looks back on the coronavirus pandemic, it will judge us mercilessly for the sadly misguided politicization the virus and our response to it. Montana Governor-elect Greg Gianforte has made it clear he is going to further that politicization and rescind the mask-wearing mandate in January — this despite the fact the mandate is clearly having the desired effect of suppressing spread of the virus.
Though he said in a recent interview he will encourage masks and wear one himself, he added that “I do trust Montanans to make the right decisions for themselves and their family.”
The problem is not all Montanans will make the right decisions. Due to youthful indiscretion or bad information, many will choose not to wear masks in public even though at least one national study showed states with mask requirements have lower rates of infection. For evidence, one need look no further than neighboring South Dakota, where the governor has steadfastly refused to require masks and that state suffers COVID-19 infection and death rates among the highest in the nation.
Outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, issued the mask mandate in July. Montanans have complied with the mandate in ever greater numbers in the ensuing months. And the state has recorded declining rates of infection. Bullock also issued limits on restaurant and bar business hours and capacities and the size of public gatherings. Given Gianforte’s libertarian leanings, one can speculate those measures will also be rescinded come January. We can only hope Gianforte and the GOP-controlled Legislature will not interfere with local health officials authority to implement virus mitigation measures in their respective communities.
We are 10 months into this pandemic and we are all tired of restrictions on our behavior aimed at limiting the spread of the illness. But the end is in sight in the form of several vaccines that are slowly making their way into our health care system. We only have to hold out for a few more months before infection rates start to fall rapidly and we can return to some measure of normalcy.
Gianforte is urged to show some leadership and leave the state’s mitigation measures in place until those vaccines become widely available.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.