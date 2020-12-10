It evokes a bit of sad irony that Gallatin Gateway – that frozen-in-time snow globe village off to the side of Bozeman – finds itself in a struggle for self-preservation against a steamroller of development.
Some forward-thinking Gateway residents have launched an effort to establish some zoning regulations for the area. A similar effort failed 11 years ago when larger landowners within the proposed zoning district rebelled against the idea of giving up some of their development rights. But zoning advocates are more optimistic this time, noting that some former opponents may be changing their minds in the face of rapid development in the area.
Against this backdrop preservationist advocates have been battling talk of razing the Gallatin Gateway schoolhouse – a 1914 structure that stands as a kind of symbol of the burg’s history.
Gallatin Gateway once served as just that – a gateway to the Gallatin canyon and Yellowstone National Park’s west entrance. Tourists of another era would ride stages on a journey from there to West Yellowstone and on into the wilds of the park. The community has hung on to some of its small town flavor in the 21st century – especially at Stacy’s Old Faithful Bar and Steakhouse, where line-dancing skills were perfected long before most of us had even heard of such a thing.
Preserving the schoolhouse and adding on to it would seem to be a no-brainer. But a competing plan to level the building and replace it with a larger structure that will create more space for the same price tag. The school district is anticipating some 50 new students in the next few years from the Gateway Village subdivision, which will be constructed off of Highway 191 just east of the townsite. Fifty students will be a more than 30 percent increase in enrollment – a hefty burden to absorb for such a small institution.
Despite all that’s going on there is reason for optimism. The fact that past opponents of zoning seem to be rethinking the issue indicates they have discovered the benefits of zoning can far outweigh the restrictions.
Things are changing around Gateway, as they are throughout Southeast Montana. Residents there are wished the best of luck and encouraged to continue their efforts to preserve what’s best about their community.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.