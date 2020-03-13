Some Gallatin Canyon property owners may be asked to approve the creation of a water and sewer district in an area near Big Sky at some point in the near future. This is a no-brainer. All responsible property owners should be willing to step up to handle the rapidly growing volume of sewage in this area.
As with all the areas around Big Sky, the Gallatin Canyon near the turn off from Highway 191 toward Big Sky on south is developing at breakneck speed. All that residential construction is creating a lot of sewage. And there are limits to how much of that can be safely processed through septic systems. If a better method of sewage treatment isn’t urgently needed now, it will be soon.
The Gallatin River Task Force has completed a feasibility study of options for dealing with the issue, including building a new sewage collection system and wastewater treatment plant, pumping canyon sewage up to the wastewater treatment plant for the existing Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, or creating a network of collective septic systems.
At some point, voters within the proposed water and sewer district will have to approve its creation. But coincidentally, all Big Sky area residents will be asked in May to increase the local resort tax on typical tourist purchases from 3% to 4% with $12 million of the new revenue earmarked for pipelines to pump canyon sewage to the Big Sky district treatment plant and another $27 million for boosting that plant’s capacity from 600,000 to more than 900,000 gallons a day. That vote represents a convenient solution to canyon sewage problem and deserves voter approval.
Complicating the sewage disposal issue is a movement by environmental groups to have part of the Gallatin River designated as an Outstanding Water Resource, a designation that would make dumping treated sewage into the river illegal.
You don’t have to be an environmentalist or avid fly fisherman to recognize the Gallatin River is special. A drive down the canyon from Four Corners to West Yellowstone is a drive through an breathtakingly scenic area that would likely be a national park if it were in any other part of the country. We all have an interest in preserving the pristine qualities that remain along this waterway.
That goes double for those who live there. And preserving those qualities starts with developing a safe and effective way to dispose of sewage.