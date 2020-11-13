In the wake of a bruising political campaign full of misinformation and negative advertising, few politicians would register well on most voters’ admiration meters.
But a bipartisan group of local candidates for elected offices did a lot to lift their public personas when they pooled leftover campaign funds to make a $10,000 contribution to the pay-what-you-can restaurant Fork & Spoon, which has been struggling financially due to a drop in business and income resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
With representation from both major parties, Laurie Bishop, Emily Brosten, Zach Brown, Alice Buckley, Jane Gillette, Bruce Grubbs, Jim Hamilton, Denise Hayman, Jedediah Hinkle, Kelly Kortum, Chris Pope, Brian Popiel, Walt Sales and Ed Stafman, along with the Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee, all kicked in to give the not-for-profit restaurant a badly needed boost.
The pandemic and the business closures and restrictions necessitated to slow the spread of COVID-19 has produced a wave of local unemployment and homelessness not readily visible to the rest of us. That has increased the importance of services like the Fork & Spoon for battling food insecurity.
Successful Gallatin County Commission candidate Brown, a Fork & Spoon worker, and state representative-elect Stafman, also teamed up to raise another $14,000 from the Gallatin County Interfaith Association to cover the restaurant’s utility bills for the year.
Due to the pandemic, the Fork & Spoon has not had customers in the restaurant but has been preparing some 90 take-out meals each day. But because of economic hardship, those receiving the meals have been able to pay less for the service. The restaurant also provides catering services, but demand for that has also fallen off with many public gatherings canceled.
The restaurant is a service of the Human Resource Development Council. Visit thehrdc.org to see ways to help this important service with a donation of cash or time.
The politicians who contributed to this act of generosity are certainly commended for it. And they are strongly urged to continue the bipartisanship spirit of this act as they conduct their official duties.
