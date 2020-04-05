Are we bored yet?
Local individuals and families – mostly confined by the statewide coronavirus lockdown – are champing at the bit to get back to normal, to go back to work, to resume our favorite recreational activities with friends and relatives.
Some are already fudging and making unnecessary contact with others outside the home. And there are still some who dismiss the coronavirus threat as no worse than that of the seasonal flu.
But here are the harsh realities about this disease:
• We have no vaccine and won’t for another year or more.
• We have no real therapeutic treatments – outside of life-support measures – to alleviate the life-threatening symptoms.
• The death rate from this virus is estimated to be perhaps 10 times that for the seasonal flu.
• Some 25% or more who are carrying and potentially spreading the virus have no symptoms.
And the threat is just beginning. The experts tell us we are entering a crucial phase of this epidemic. The number of infections is increasing geometrically and there is the potential for coronavirus cases to explode.
We must redouble our efforts to not let that happen.
The only weapon we have against this silent killer is our behavior. Stay home. Restrict travel outside the home. Make only essential trips to the pharmacy or grocery store. Those who have to go to work because they have essential jobs must do their level best maintain social distancing – stay at least six feet from those we have to interact with.
It won’t be easy. The lockdown is more than an inconvenience. It has taken a heavy toll on local businesses that have been forced to shut down and local workers who have lost their jobs. But the alternative could be worse – much worse. Without these kinds of mitigation efforts, epidemiologists tell us, the death toll for the nation could run into the millions.
The weather will be getting warmer and the temptation to go outside and interact with others will get stronger. But we must not give in. We will get through this. The challenge now is to get through it with a minimum loss of life.
