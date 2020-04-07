We certainly are to be forgiven if we are distracted by events during this coronavirus pandemic. But we can’t let our distraction turn to negligence. There are other things happening that demand our attention.
Trump administration is seeking to end criminal penalties for violations of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The threat of those penalties has been a factor in Montana Resources’ efforts to protect migrating waterfowl attracted to the toxic waters in Butte’s Berkeley Pit. Montana Resources has employed propane cannons, laser beams and other inventive measures to frighten waterfowl away from the lethal waters after thousands of snow geese landed and died there in 2016.
Former Department of Interior officials from former Democratic and Republican administrations have decried the elimination of the penalties, saying it could exacerbate the decline of migratory bird populations.
But we shouldn’t be too surprised at this. The administration’s efforts on this front is part of an emerging pattern. The administration has previously moved to eliminate requirements under the Endangered Species Act and Environmental Policy Act.
And in a move that smacks of the height of cynicism and political cronyism, the administration is rolling back regulations on auto emissions and fuel economy in the midst of the pandemic. Those regulations have helped reduce the amount of carbon spewed into the atmosphere and saved motorists billions of dollars on their fuel bills.
Our congressional delegation is understandably preoccupied with finding ways to blunt the economic impacts of layoffs and business shutdowns caused by the pandemic. But they cannot neglect other issues. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte are urged to push for oversight action on the administration’s environmental rollbacks in their committee work.
And each of us must use our votes and voices to push back on this disturbing trend. Through letters, emails and phone calls, let the administration our congressional delegation know of your objections. Make it clear these actions will inform your voting in this year’s elections.
The pandemic is bad. It is impacting our lives in ways we have never seen before. But let’s not make it worse by allowing the unchecked assault on our environmental laws.
