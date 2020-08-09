The weird pandemic plagued summer of 2020 is about to get weirder.
In the next few weeks, thousands of out-of-state and international students will be descending on the Montana State University campus to try to return to some semblance of normalcy. And K-12 students likewise will be returning to classrooms vacated in the spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
All involved are acting with the best of intentions to minimize the virus threat. But the beginning of the school year is almost certain to lead to new and unanticipated vectors of infection.
That means all of us must redouble our efforts to impede the spread of COVID-19. As per state and local mandates, masks must be worn in all public spaces, and social distancing should be practiced to the maximum possible. And we all should be washing our hands thoroughly and frequently and avoiding crowded spaces — like bars and social gatherings.
School administrators and health officials must be flexible as the school year unfolds. If outbreaks develop — and they almost certainly will — they must be ready to act quickly to isolate the infected and contact those they have been close to and urge the same. And they must be willing to take aggressive action to change the education protocols in any way necessary to curtail the spread of infection.
All of us are strongly urged to depoliticize this pandemic. Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It is a simple measure — and a minor inconvenience — health officials are asking us to take to prevent premature deaths. Always remember you are wearing that mask and practicing social distancing to protect the most vulnerable among us: the elderly and those with underlying conditions, like diabetes or asthma, and who are more vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus.
Even if you are young, healthy and unafraid of the virus, practicing behavior that impedes the virus’ spread is an act of thoughtfulness toward your fellow human beings.
All of us, to a person, want this to be over with the minimum amount of death and suffering. Masks, hygiene and social distancing are the best ways to get there until a vaccine is available.
And those behaviors are going will be all the more important in the coming weeks.
