The flood that ravaged parts of Yellowstone National Park in June has been called a once-in-500-years event. The restoration of full access to the park took about four months. Considering the extent of the damage, that’s pretty remarkable.
Rapid snowmelt combined with heavy rain to turn park waterways into destructive torrents. The ensuing park closure threatened to devastate the tourist-dependent economies in gateway communities. But park officials were able to open several park entrances within days. Access to the northern part of the park was more complicated. And restoring travel between Cooke City and Gardiner — which Cooke City residents depend on for many services — posed major challenges.
The road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs just inside the park was so devastated by flooding in may never be restored. But the resurrection of an old stage coach route between the towns offered another option. Extensive modifications of the steep and winding road were completed and the northern entrance to the park was opened to the public again on Oct. 30.
The wheels of the federal bureaucracy can be notoriously slow. But agencies cooperated and mustered the tens of millions of dollars needed to get the work done. Contractors worked seven days a week to complete some remarkable engineering feats to make the new road safe for public traffic. Park officials now say the road may become the new permanent north entrance to the park.
The flood and the remarkable success of the recovery efforts have garnered attention from the national media, including a Nov. 1 write-up in the Wall Street Journal about the remarkable reconstruction of the historic stage route. The attention is a sign of the national affection for the park and the events that shape its future.
Understandably, park visitor numbers were down significantly over the summer due to the floods. And it will take time for businesses in gateway towns to recover, especially in Gardiner and Cooke City.
But things could have been worse.
Park officials and those in other federal agencies who put a plan together swiftly to address the extensive damage to park roads — along with all the contractors who labored tirelessly to get the work done — are all commended for their efforts.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.