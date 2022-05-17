Yellowstone National Park is celebrating 150 years since its establishment with some visible commemorations. Less visible but perhaps more important is the unveiling of new employee housing. Park officials cut the ribbon on 32 modular units in Mammoth last week. They are part of a multi-year project to build new units and improve existing housing throughout the park.
It’s a sorely needed effort.
Often tucked away in the trees and invisible to tourist traffic, park employee housing has been a hodgepodge of often dilapidated mobile homes and aging dorms and stand alone units that have not been pleasant to live in.
The park boasts a staff of about 800 workers. And there are many more seasonal concessionaire employees for hotels, restaurants and stores. All those people need adequate housing. That’s become critically important amid a nationwide, pandemic-driven labor shortage that forces the park to compete with regional employers for workers.
Despite their increasing popularity with domestic and international tourists, national parks go wanting for strong advocacy in Congress. On the contrary, park funding is too often raided to go toward other pet projects of representatives and senators.
In Yellowstone, the latter part of the 20th century was marked at times by badly neglected roads, failing sewage disposal systems, chronic understaffing and, yes, inadequate housing for employees. Unable to agree on a federal budget, Congress too often funds government through continuing resolutions that largely maintain current funding levels. Nonprofit advocates for the parks have been lobbying for increased national park staffing to meet the demands of growing numbers of visitors. The park counted a record 4.86 million visits in 2021.
Our national parks are something we should all be proud of. They preserve what’s best about our country and are the envy of other nations. And Yellowstone — the world’s first national park — is the crown jewel of that system.
But that legacy is at risk from neglect.
Yellowstone officials are applauded for the improvements they’ve achieved in employee housing. But there is much more to be done in and around the park if they are to maintain park staffing levels sufficient to meet the growing visitor demands.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.