Yellowstone National Park hosted a record number of visits last year. Not to put too fine a point on it, but the park actually blew the previous record out of the water.
The 2021 count of 4.86 million visits represents an increase of about 600,000 over the 4.25 million logged in 2016, the previous high-water mark. That’s a 14% jump. And the 2021 count was more than 1 million, or 28%, over 2020, a year when travel was tamped down by concerns over COVID-19.
Sure, some of the 4.86 million may be people entering the park multiple times. But still, that’s a lot more people roaming about the park than ever before. And it comes on the heels of a steady decline in park staffing nationwide.
According to the National Parks Conservation Association, between 2011 and 2019, national parks saw a 16% decrease in staffing while visitor numbers climbed 17%. Yellowstone was no exception to that trend. Chronic understaffing has forced employees hired as resource specialists or trail workers to help collect trash and clean restrooms. And this was all happening before the staggering 2021 numbers were counted.
The prospects for the coming tourist season? Not good. a proposal to modestly increase funding for the parks is stuck in the U.S. Senate. Appropriations for energy, transportation, commerce and science, all of which would also affect funding for park programs, are similarly stalled.
The dysfunctional nature of the Senate is becoming epic. What has been described as the greatest deliberative body in the world has largely devolved into a never-ending playground spat. If they are unable to pass appropriations measures for parks and other routine — but essential — government services, they will likely do what they have done so often in the past and pass a “continuing resolution,” which maintains the previous year’s appropriation with little or no change.
That’s just unacceptable.
Yellowstone administrators should be hiring for seasonal help right now for the summer when they know the crowds will be returning. But they are hindered by not knowing how much money they will have to pay for it.
Why can’t senators set aside grandiose ambitions to pass sweeping trillion-dollar legislation caught up in bitter partisan division and break things down into their smaller components that members of both parties can agree on? Montana senators Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Steve Daines, a Republican, both sit in key positions on committees with sway over these key appropriations bills. And both have track records of supporting national park funding.
Tester and Daines are strongly urged to prevail upon their colleagues to break these logjams. Advocate for considering appropriations for important services — including national parks — separately and quickly.
Time is running short.