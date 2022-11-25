Help-wanted signs lining city streets are indicative of the ongoing labor shortage in Bozeman. Higher pay and benefits packages are aimed at filling vacant positions. But with housing costs still in the stratosphere, is there any end in sight for this crisis?
The beginnings of two workforce housing projects locally may offer some hope. A plan to build eight three-story buildings providing 384 beds in Big Sky has been approved by the Gallatin County Commission. The public-private partnership between the Big Sky Housing Trust and the Lone Mountain Land Company may not only provide housing options for the resort’s service workers. It may also help alleviate some of the treacherous traffic in the Gallatin Canyon.
And ground was broken recently on another workforce housing project in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza in Belgrade. That’s projected to provide 300-plus units when fully built out.
With the rapid influx of newcomers driving housing costs up, one has to wonder if a these few hundred beds aimed at housing frontline workers will even put a noticeable dent in the problem. The more skeptical among us might say no. But developers of the airport plaza project say some 40% of the units have been pre-leased by area employers. That includes Bozeman Health, which said last year it would reserve some 100 of the units. These are promising signs local businesses are buying into the idea they will have to provide housing options for workers they want to entice into the area.
Bozeman elected leaders have been stewing over the housing situation for literally decades. Worried the community could turn into an enclave for the well off and force service workers, teachers and local government workers to commute from elsewhere, they have tried various strategies to stimulate construction of affordable housing. Those efforts have achieved little success. But past frustrations are no excuse for giving up.
The Big Sky and airport plaza plans may seem like a drop in the bucket. But if they succeed, they could provide a template for future workforce housing projects.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
