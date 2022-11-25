Let the news come to you

Help-wanted signs lining city streets are indicative of the ongoing labor shortage in Bozeman. Higher pay and benefits packages are aimed at filling vacant positions. But with housing costs still in the stratosphere, is there any end in sight for this crisis?

The beginnings of two workforce housing projects locally may offer some hope. A plan to build eight three-story buildings providing 384 beds in Big Sky has been approved by the Gallatin County Commission. The public-private partnership between the Big Sky Housing Trust and the Lone Mountain Land Company may not only provide housing options for the resort’s service workers. It may also help alleviate some of the treacherous traffic in the Gallatin Canyon.

And ground was broken recently on another workforce housing project in the Yellowstone Airport Plaza in Belgrade. That’s projected to provide 300-plus units when fully built out.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

