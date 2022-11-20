One troubling aspect of the state’s recent election was the intensifying partisanship infecting judicial races — particularly for the Montana Supreme Court. In previous elections, some outside dark money has crept into those contests. That’s bad enough. But during this year’s election, the Republican Party and prominent GOP officials openly endorsed and contributed money to James Brown — a Republican public service commissioner — in his challenge to incumbent Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson.
The Montana Constitution very clearly provides for the election of justices and judges to be nonpartisan. The reasons should be obvious. Anyone with business before the courts should be confident they will be treated impartially and not have the outcomes of their cases influenced by political affiliations.
With parties and politicians openly funding and campaigning for candidates, that concept is clearly in danger.
In fairness, some high-profile Democrats endorsed and helped raise money for Gustafson, though one could argue that came in reaction to blatant Republican involvement in Brown’s campaign.
Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office, have made it clear they would like to change the very nature of our courts. Lawmakers have tangled with the Supreme Court over justices’ emails, empowered the governor to appoint judges to vacancies without requiring input from a nonpartisan commission that nominates qualified candidates, and unsuccessfully tried to get justices elected by district.
The campaign for Brown was obviously an effort to brand him a Republican in the hopes of securing more votes in a decidedly Republican-leaning state. And it’s no secret all these efforts have come in response to repeated rulings on laws enacted by the GOP only to have them be found unconstitutional by the courts.
Granted, scouring all politics from our judicial system is not realistic. Former partisan officeholders have sat on the bench. Absolute impartiality in our courts is an ideal and, by definition, ideals can never be fully achieved. Even so, we should strive to reach that ideal and make our courts as nonpartisan as possible.
The Republican Party’s push to have Brown unseat Gustafson was unsuccessful. But the trend we saw in this last election is surely going to continue. That makes it more important than ever for voters to exercise discretion. When partisan politicians start lining up behind candidates for the courts, be suspicious — very suspicious.
Make your votes for judges and justices count. Make them stand for impartiality.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
