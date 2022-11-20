Let the news come to you

One troubling aspect of the state’s recent election was the intensifying partisanship infecting judicial races — particularly for the Montana Supreme Court. In previous elections, some outside dark money has crept into those contests. That’s bad enough. But during this year’s election, the Republican Party and prominent GOP officials openly endorsed and contributed money to James Brown — a Republican public service commissioner — in his challenge to incumbent Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson.

The Montana Constitution very clearly provides for the election of justices and judges to be nonpartisan. The reasons should be obvious. Anyone with business before the courts should be confident they will be treated impartially and not have the outcomes of their cases influenced by political affiliations.

With parties and politicians openly funding and campaigning for candidates, that concept is clearly in danger.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

