The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking comments on plans to loosen the state’s water quality standards.
Here’s one: Why? Why roll back standards when the state is undergoing unprecedented development?
The short answer is that the state Legislature made the DEQ do it. Senate Bill 358, passed earlier this year, demands the state move from “numeric” to “narrative” standards for water quality — essentially from measurable objective standards to something more ambiguous. In other words, politicians got involved — never a good thing on scientific issues.
The standards in question regulate the flow of nutrients into rivers — in particular, things like nitrogen and phosphorus. Nutrient pollution can promote the growth of algae and other plant life that degrade water quality and fish habitat.
Advocates for the change say the numeric standards are too demanding and expensive to meet. But conservation groups have raised red flags. The Upper Missouri Waterkeeper has announced plans to sue the federal Environmental Protection Agency for failing to exercise its authority under the Clean Water Act to approve or deny Montana’s change in policy.
The issue is embroiled in a quagmire of scientific jargon and confusing detail. But, in sum, the state adopted numeric water quality standards in 2011 at the urging of the EPA. It was the first state to do so but since then, 20 more states have followed suit. SB 358 directs the DEQ to backpedal on that policy.
This begs the question: As the state’s population grows and land development increases, should we become less vigilant about the cleanliness of our rivers and streams?
It’s worth noting that a 2021 DEQ reported found 53% of the state’s waters are impaired by various pollutants, sediment or other causes. That’s an alarming number.
Montana is in the unique position of harboring within its borders the headwaters of the largest North American watershed — the Missouri-Mississippi river system. As such, the state has a responsibility to maintain the highest standards of quality and, with relatively few industrial polluters, it is in a good position to do so. And it has succeeded in that — so far.
The deadline for submitting comments is Feb. 8, when the DEQ plans a public hearing on the issue. This is worth getting informed about and having your thoughts heard. To submit comments or participate in the Feb. 8 public hearing via Zoom, go to https://deq.mt.gov/ and follow the links.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
