A coalition of conservation groups and fly-fishing businesses are urging Gov. Greg Gianforte to create a task force to address the state’s declining cold water fisheries.
And he should grant that request.
Trout rivers are the lifeblood of Montana’s outdoor recreation and tourist industry. The state has a history of maintaining diverse, wild-breeding fish in rivers — not those stocked from hatcheries found in so many other states. Historically our superior fisheries have drawn anglers from all over the world. But steadily increasing fishing pressure and persistent drought fueled by climate change are degrading the health of those rivers and the trout that inhabit them.
Nonprofits including American Rivers and the Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and business interests like Orvis and the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, along with nearly 900 signees, have petitioned Gianforte to appoint an interagency task force to seek strategies for addressing the decline. They say the emergency river closures and fishing hours restrictions we’ve seen so much of in recent years are not getting the job done.
The administration has so far declined. A spokesperson for Gianforte says the governor shares the groups’ concerns but will rely on updates to a decades-old drought management plan and Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ regulations to address the situation.
FWP is capable of doing things to protect fish — take recent changes to protect brown trout on the Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers, for example. But the agency and the Fish and Wildlife Commission can also be shining beacons of inaction. Consider the long-running saga over regulating the Madison River, now largely in the hands of a work group. To date, that group hasn’t finalized anything but seems to be gravitating toward ideas that will do little to actually lighten pressure on the river.
Look, we get it: Gianforte, a Republican, hews to the party line of opposition to government regulation, and he thinks a task force is likely to propose more regulations. He may have that wrong, though. A multiagency task force with the right kind of expertise and authority may not propose more regulations, just better ones, the kind that address river flows released from dams and daily watercraft and angler limits along with more traditional regulations.
Word’s already out in fly-fishing circles that Montana rivers aren’t producing like they used to. And once that kind of reputation spreads, repairing it could be difficult to impossible.
Listen to the stakeholders, Gov. Gianforte. Establish the task force these groups are asking for.