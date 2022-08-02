Bozeman city commissioners have a lot of things on their plate these days. They didn’t anticipate pickleball would be one of them. But a group of enthusiasts for the sport made sure it was. And after five years of persistence, dedicated public pickleball courts opened this summer in Bogert Park.
Pickleball — a paddle sport that uses a sort of Wiffle ball on a court divided by a net — is growing in popularity among all age groups. Aficionados says it’s less about winning and more about socializing. In Bozeman it has grown from a handful of participants a few years ago to hundreds today. Until now, pickleballers have had to compete with tennis players for court time and played on the sport’s smaller playing area that was demarcated by painters’ tape. Now they have a home of their own. Good for them.
The pickleballers’ successful quest brings to mind the plight of another set of sports enthusiasts — swimmers. Since the city pool at Bozeman High was shut down due to structural problems, those who need pool time for club sports or exercise have had to compete for time at the Bogert outdoor pool and other area facilities. It’s unclear when the city indoor pool will open again. But what is clear is that the city’s aquatics facilities have been neglected and are far from adequate to meet the demand. And that will likely mean the eventual development of a new combination indoor-outdoor aquatics center.
The seven pickleball courts at Bogert were brought up to standards with $327,000. It’s going to take a lot more than that to make a new aquatics center a reality. But such a facility would likely serve a much larger constituency than the pickleball courts. Families use swimming pools for recreation. Many exercisers prefer water activities. Combine those factions with competitive swimming clubs and there is high demand for a new, expanded aquatics center.
Given all the other issues city commissioners have to deal with, it might take a while to motivate them to find the resources to begin construction on such a center. But swimmers should not be deterred.
Take a page from the pickleballers. Persistence pays.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
