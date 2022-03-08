A recent federal inspector general’s report concluded former Secretary of Interior and Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke misused his cabinet post to promote a Whitefish commercial project and then lied to an agency official about it.
In an analysis of what effect this revelation will have on Zinke’s current bid for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, a University of Montana journalism professor said something like this might have forced a candidate to withdraw from the race 10 years ago, “but in the last six years, that standard has changed.” He went on to add, “(V)oters are so polarized and dug into camps, one wonders what is capable of breaking through.”
Let that sink in.
Actually this observation it should have sunk in some time ago — not just to college professors, but to any nominally attentive observer: Our politics have degenerated to where right and wrong doesn’t seem to matter anymore. We are so polarized that all that matters is that the politicians we favor are a member of our “tribe.”
Voters have always viewed many — if not most — politicians as corrupt to some extent. But our apparent willingness to turn a blind eye to an inspector general’s findings when it’s placed in front of us plain as day is a new level of cynicism.
According to the IG’s report, Zinke said he would break off ties with a nonprofit foundation developing a commercial project in Whitefish. But while in office he continued to actively negotiate business related to the project and ordered Interior Department staff to help with the effort. He then gave incorrect or incomplete information to a department ethics official when confronted about it.
Zinke’s campaign labeled the report “a political hit job,” even though the IG who produced it was a Trump appointee. Zinke resigned his Interior post in January 2019 saying politically motivated attacks were a distraction.
Has he withdrawn his candidacy for Montana’s second House seat? Of course not. Why should he? Voters seem to not regard misuse of office — alleged or proven — as a disqualification for the next office.
That is a troubling thought.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.