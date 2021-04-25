As it stands today, things are going to change dramatically on the Montana State University campus on June 1. It probably won’t look much different. But the essential culture of the campus will change when students and staff will be allowed to carry guns on campus without a permit.
The state Board of Regents is slated to take up the issue at its May 26-27 meeting. That’s when the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education will present the regents with recommendations on how to implement the law passed recently by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. That law allows individuals to carry guns into bars and banks and classrooms, dorms and other facilities on college and university campuses.
In advance of the meeting, the commissioner’s office is seeking public input on how the new law should be implemented. Those comments can be emailed to oche@montana.edu. In addition, the office along with the regents plan to conduct a virtual listening session on May 12 from 3 to 5 p.m.
All of us who live in Montana have a stake in this ill-advised change in policy. Students carrying firearms on campus could be a catalyst for a violent event. The readily availability of guns in dorms and classrooms could contribute to the state’s already high suicide rate among young people. Montana has the third highest suicide rate in the nation and 60% of suicides are done with guns.
All are encouraged to submit comments on the policy change and participate in the listening session. And all are encouraged to join the Montana Federation of Public Employees in calling for the regents to challenge the new law in court on constitutional grounds.
The state Constitution is crystal clear, stating that the regents have “have full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system.” And caving to lawmakers on this issue will only invite further incursions into the University System independence the constitution’s framers clearly wanted to establish.
No formal polls have been conducted but anecdotally at least, there seems to be little support for this change in campus policy. Faculty, staff and students express uneasiness about the prospect of guns on campus. And knowledge that guns are allowed on campuses will discourage students — both in-state and out-of-state — from attending Montana’s colleges and universities.
The regents may be understandably anxious about challenging the Legislature. They may fear lawmakers — who appropriate funding for the schools — will seek budget-slashing retribution. But this is too important an issue to let slide over monetary concerns.
Time is running short. Let’s let the regents hear from all of us on this critical issue.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
