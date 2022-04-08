Federal law requires states to submit a report on the quality of water in rivers and streams within their borders every two years, and it’s due this year. Makes sense. Monitoring the quality of water is critical to maintaining one of the most important components of our environment.
Except this year, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is flunking on that obligation. Staff positions key to completing that report are vacant, according to DEQ officials, and the report has been put off for another two years.
That’s unacceptable.
This report is especially critical for the Gallatin River where algae blooms detrimental to the river’s fishery have been happening since 2018. Alarmed by the state’s failure to meet complete the report, a coalition of conservation groups has formally petitioned the agency to designate the Gallatin as “impaired,” a designation they say the report would have found necessary if it had been completed. Such a designation would initiate action to address the problem.
The Gallatin is one of three rivers within Montana’s borders that comprise headwaters of Missouri-Mississippi river basin — the largest drainage in North America. As custodian of these waters, Montana has a responsibility to meet the highest standards of cleanliness possible. The biennial report is vital to that responsibility.
Job vacancies have become a problem across the board. All employers seem to be scrambling to fill positions, and they’re finding those positions are harder to fill. DEQ appears to be no exception.
But when unfilled positions leave government agencies unable to meet their basic responsibilities, we have a particularly big problem. DEQ officials need to make it a top priority to fill the agency’s job vacancies. And the water report required by the federal Clean Water Act should be produced as soon as possible — not two years from now.
As for the groups’ petition, the agency should look at the compelling evidence that too many organic nutrients causing recent algae blooms are coming from rapid development near the Gallatin River and start taking some kind of action to fix the problem — or at least prevent it from getting worse.
This is too important a responsibility to simply ignore.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.