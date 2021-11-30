Editorial: Watch the impacts of ADU changes closely By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman city commissioners appear ready to pull out all the stops in their quest to alleviate the city’s housing crisis. Their latest tactic is to pull back some requirements for building accessory dwelling units, rentable spaces over garages or in-home add-ons.The commissioners are commended for using their imaginations and exploring all possible options. But they may want to slow down a bit on this one. Their actions could have unintended — and undesirable — consequences.The first steps the commission took recently were to eliminate minimum parking requirements and change the pedestrian street access each unit must have. Then they asked city staff to bring more changes for consideration — raising the occupancy limit from two to four people and increasing the allowable size from 600 to 800 square-feet.More habitable space is a good idea. But what are the risks? Increasing the density of population in already crowded parts of the city could exacerbate already scarce parking availability. What will a sharp increase in parking density do to street traffic? Will more people exceed the capacity of the city’s sewer system? What if ADUs are turned in to short-term vacation rentals — adding to an existing problem of too many of Airbnb rentals in some neighborhoods? Commissioners might also research why the restrictions were adopted in the first place. Are those reasons still valid? And they should also ask what has happened in other cities that relaxed requirements for ADUs.Truth be told, easing restrictions on this type of rental may not lead to a wholesale increase in their number. As the commissioners noted, construction costs are so high they may discourage most homeowners from pursuing an ADU on their property.To be sure, figuring out ways to increase the number of rentable apartments in the city is a laudable goal. Finding a place to live is big challenge for many Montana State University students. And, with MSU enrollment on the rise in recent years, the situation is only going to get worse.Easing restrictions on ADUs is an easy step to take in the short term. But if doing so creates even bigger problems, re-imposing restrictions in the future won’t be so easy. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commissioner Highway Politics Building Industry Motor Vehicle Parking Adu Tactic Street Availability Crisis Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: How long before Daines, Rosendale claim credit for infrastructure package? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Rep. Matt Rosendale disappoints constituents again Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Van hits school bus near Whitehall; Manhattan man dies Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Montana's change in water quality standards draws EPA scrutiny Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back