Hats off to the Missoula County Republican Central Committee for footing the bill to recount 2020 election ballots and envelopes they were mailed in. The recount found an insignificant difference between them of 71, or 0.09%. The official recount was prompted by claims from the Montana Election Integrity Project that the private special interest group’s earlier recount found a roughly 4,600 vote discrepancy, or 6% — a claim that proved to be nonsense.
After the official recount was completed this week, Vondene Kopetski, chair of the Missoula County Republican Central Committee said, “I would tell voters that they can be absolutely 100% confident that their vote counts and will be counted.”
Hear, hear. Thank you for standing up to the conservative extremists bent on undermining confidence in our electoral process.
It’s noteworthy that Montana election administrators will be running a new balloting system alongside the old system in this year’s primary and general elections to test the new one for flaws and make sure the results are unassailable. That — along with proof there was no significant over-vote in the Missoula County election — should lay to rest efforts to convene a special legislative session to name a committee to investigate election security.
But of course it won’t.
The subset of Montana conservatives pushing for investigating the state’s elections look silly. This all follows an election in which Republicans won all statewide offices and a nearly 2-to-1 majority in the Legislature look silly. It’s clear they’re merely joining a national campaign to cast a cloud over our elections and make voting more difficult for young, elderly and minority voters. This because conservatives know much of what they have come to stand for is at odds with a majority of Americans. If everyone who’s eligible votes, they know they’re in trouble.
Lawmakers are being polled through the mail right now on a special session to begin May 2. Hopefully enough moderate Republicans will fall in line with those in Missoula County and nix the idea of a session that will be unnecessary and harmful to Montanans’ confidence in our elections.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
