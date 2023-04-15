Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When voters receive their ballots, which were mailed on Friday, they will see an important question about forming the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District.

Supporting it should be a no-brainer.

The request comes from the managers of the Streamline bus system, a free service that takes riders around Bozeman and the greater Gallatin Valley. People use it to get to work, school and to access health care. It’s vital for those who don’t have a car and a convenient option for those who would rather leave their cars at home.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you