Not long after taking office this January, Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell discovered a problem: boxes of unprosecuted cases, some more than a decade old.
Cromwell announced the discovery last month. In all, there were four boxes containing more than 100 unreviewed cases, including sexual assaults, domestic abuse and sexual abuse of children. Some of the cases went back as far as 2008. Cromwell said the cases didn’t exist in an electronic system the office uses to track its work.
It was surely an infuriating discovery, another pile of work for an office that already has plenty to do, and an enormous group of alleged victims whose lives have hung in the balance.
It’s hard to know exactly how this problem was created, and how it was left to fester. But since the discovery, Cromwell has shown admirable leadership in finding a way to address it.
She formed a task force to sift through the files. And, this week, after their first meeting, they set a deadline of Sept. 1 for reviewing each case and benchmarks for deciding whether to move forward with the cases. The task force, which includes attorneys from Manhattan, West Yellowstone, Bozeman and Belgrade in addition to Cromwell’s office, is splitting up the work of reviewing the cases. They will also work with the law enforcement agencies that originated them.
The work won’t be easy. Statutes of limitations may prevent charges in some cases. But doing the work is far better than leaving the documents in boxes, never to be reviewed again.
The origin of this problem may be more nuanced than files getting boxed up and forgotten. But it is an unacceptable failure. It’s also an example of why some victims are reluctant to come forward with their stories in the first place. They worry their cases won’t be prioritized. They worry they won’t be listened to. They worry bringing accusations to law enforcement will be worse than living in silence.
By prioritizing the review of these cases, Cromwell is sending a clear message that her office cares.
It deserves to be applauded.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
