A district court judge has ordered Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to hand over documents pertaining to concerns government officials had about proposed pieces of legislation that could be challenged in court.

That’s a good thing. What’s not a good thing is that it takes a court order to get an elected official to perform his legal duty.

At issue were documents and emails prepared by state government agency attorneys in response to bills proposed during the 2021 Legislature. The attorneys offered speculation on which bills might invite litigation. The documents were requested by a private citizen represented by Upper Seven Law, a Helena nonprofit law firm dedicated to demanding government accountability.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

