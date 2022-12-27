A district court judge has ordered Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to hand over documents pertaining to concerns government officials had about proposed pieces of legislation that could be challenged in court.
That’s a good thing. What’s not a good thing is that it takes a court order to get an elected official to perform his legal duty.
At issue were documents and emails prepared by state government agency attorneys in response to bills proposed during the 2021 Legislature. The attorneys offered speculation on which bills might invite litigation. The documents were requested by a private citizen represented by Upper Seven Law, a Helena nonprofit law firm dedicated to demanding government accountability.
Gianforte refused citing attorney-client and executive privilege. In ordering the documents to be turned over to her, Judge Kathy Seeley cited case law that found, when the client is a government entity, privilege can’t be used to block transparency. She also found that Montana law does not recognize executive privilege in state government.
Gianforte further argued his “deliberations” over whether to sign, veto or amend a law should be shielded from public view just as the deliberations of the Supreme Court are. Seeley countered that framers of the Constitution never contemplated such protections for the executive branch.
Seeley ordered the documents and emails be turned over to her so she can review them to see if there is any justification for denying them to the plaintiff in the case.
What’s troubling in all this is that it’s another example of officials who take an oath to uphold the state’s Constitution and then immediately start looking for ways to get around its requirements. Instead of looking for ways to keep secrets, well-meaning elected officials should be looking for ways to make government more transparent.
Gianforte had a long, successful career in the private-sector before he was elected to public office. In his business, he was under little obligation to share his thoughts, correspondence or actions with anyone if he didn’t want to.
He is advised that all that changed when he was elected governor.
One can only speculate he refused to hand over the documents because he feared they might give potential litigants ideas about challenging legislation. Tough luck. The Montana Constitution is clear: When it comes to government, the public’s right to know is only superseded by an individual’s right to privacy. And in the case of the governor conducting the duties of his office, he has no such right.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
