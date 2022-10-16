For the first time in 30 years, Montana will send two representatives to Congress next year. Voters will choose who occupies that second seat in the November election. This race features a familiar face, Republican Ryan Zinke, facing off with challengers Monica Tranel, a Democrat and John Lamb, a Libertarian.
Zinke served in Montana’s lone congressional seat for three years and resigned to become secretary of Interior in the Trump administration. His record affords him a significant advantage of name recognition over his opponents. But voters should give Tranel should the nod in this contest.
Zinke’s tenure at Interior ended after 21 months in office and a flurry of investigations — 18 according to a Citizens for Ethics report — into various alleged abuses of office. They include a questionable Whitefish real estate deal, improper rejection of a planned casino on an Indian reservation and alleged travel abuses. In those cases, inspector general reports concluded he had misled investigators conducting the probes.
He has dismissed all the allegations as false. But the sheer number raises doubts about the credibility of that claim.
Tranel is a Missoula attorney. She touts her record of standing up to corporate interests. She is running on a platform of going after corporate monopolies and increasing wages and domestic energy development. The choice of Tranel will create gender diversity in the state’s congressional delegation and give it more ideological balance. She would join Republican Sen. Steve Daines, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, who is heavily favored to win reelection to the state’s eastern, conservative-leaning 2nd Congressional District on Nov. 8.
Lamb is a small business owner and relative newcomer to politics who espouses the small-government philosophy of the Libertarian Party. His is a long shot bid for this congressional seat at best. But he deserves credit for giving conservative voters a choice.
Zinke's resume also includes time in the Montana Legislature and more than two decades as a Navy SEAL. He is certainly a congenial person who deserves credit for agreeing to meet with the Chronicle editorial board — something a few of his fellow Republicans have failed to do. As for his record of scandals, everyone deserves a second chance. But after more than a dozen second chances, it’s time for a change.
Vote for Monica Tranel to represent Montana’s newly reconstituted 1st Congressional District.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
