For the first time in 30 years, Montana will send two representatives to Congress next year. Voters will choose who occupies that second seat in the November election. This race features a familiar face, Republican Ryan Zinke, facing off with challengers Monica Tranel, a Democrat and John Lamb, a Libertarian.

Zinke served in Montana’s lone congressional seat for three years and resigned to become secretary of Interior in the Trump administration. His record affords him a significant advantage of name recognition over his opponents. But voters should give Tranel should the nod in this contest.

Zinke’s tenure at Interior ended after 21 months in office and a flurry of investigations — 18 according to a Citizens for Ethics report — into various alleged abuses of office. They include a questionable Whitefish real estate deal, improper rejection of a planned casino on an Indian reservation and alleged travel abuses. In those cases, inspector general reports concluded he had misled investigators conducting the probes.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

