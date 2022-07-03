This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX — a measure enacted to prohibit discrimination based on gender in any school receiving federal funding. The occasion began a sea change in policy in universities across the nation, and Montana State University was no exception.
Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in all areas of academia, but its most visible impacts have been in the area of intercollegiate athletics. Prior to Title IX, MSU offered women scant opportunities in sports. In 1965 there were solely intramural sports and the women were allowed just two hours a week use of sports facilities. In 1968, fledgling intercollegiate basketball, volleyball and gymnastics were instituted with a barebones $500 budget for all women’s athletics.
The passage of Title IX brought about the gradual leveling of the playing field for women. Today MSU offers intercollegiate competition for women in cross country, golf, skiing, tennis, track and field and rodeo along with much better funded basketball and volleyball programs. Much more gender equity has also been achieved in scholarships and coaching compensation.
Title IX was met with skepticism and disgruntlement in many circles when first enacted. Today, all reasonable people will agree the changes it brought about have been positive and welcome.
But there’s still work to be done.
Despite many successes in sports, women continue to be underrepresented in some academic departments. And that may be partly to blame for a stubborn pay gap between men and women persists in the workplace.
MSU now has an Office of Institutional Equity to work on eliminating discrimination based on race, color, national origin (ancestry), sex, sexual preference/orientation, gender identity, gender expression, transgender, marital or parental status, age, creed, religion or political beliefs, mental or physical disability, genetic information or status as a veteran. It also boasts a Title IX coordinator.
The MSU administration is commended for its efforts to bring down the walls of discrimination facing so many students and for their efforts to bring the institution in compliance with Title IX for the past half century.
MSU is a tremendous asset to the entire state for world-class education it offers students and the skills those students bring to the state’s and nation’s workforce. But the school will not reach its full potential until every student is offered the full range of opportunities they deserve.
And Title IX will continue to spur progress toward that goal.