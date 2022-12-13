Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Educators have found things they like in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget for the next biennium. Included are increases in starting public school teachers’ salary, generous capital spending for the University System and significant pay increases for U-system employees.

The optimism is justified. Starting salaries for new Montana teachers are the lowest in the nation, and that has exacerbated a COVID-19-driven teacher shortage. Gianforte’s plan to boost those salaries by more than 10% is a start, but more may be needed. Other states are experiencing shortages as well, and Montana will be competing with those states when recruiting new teachers.

The budget suggests 4% pay hikes for U-system employees in each of the next two fiscal years along with one time payouts of $520 to $1,040 to each employee depending on the number of hours they work. Those pay increases are long overdue.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you