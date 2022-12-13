Educators have found things they like in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed budget for the next biennium. Included are increases in starting public school teachers’ salary, generous capital spending for the University System and significant pay increases for U-system employees.
The optimism is justified. Starting salaries for new Montana teachers are the lowest in the nation, and that has exacerbated a COVID-19-driven teacher shortage. Gianforte’s plan to boost those salaries by more than 10% is a start, but more may be needed. Other states are experiencing shortages as well, and Montana will be competing with those states when recruiting new teachers.
The budget suggests 4% pay hikes for U-system employees in each of the next two fiscal years along with one time payouts of $520 to $1,040 to each employee depending on the number of hours they work. Those pay increases are long overdue.
More than $120 million is proposed for campus capital projects. That will pay for a lot of construction and renovations. But lacking in the proposal is funding for a badly needed Gallatin College building. Gianforte has said he is looking for a public-private sector partnership to make that building a reality. The governor and lawmakers are urged to find a way to get that into the budget before the end of the session.
The education elements along with some $200 million in spending proposed for infrastructure — roads, water systems, etc. — make Gianforte’s budget look promising. He is urged to resist efforts to gut the plan by the fiscally stingy elements in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
The generous education and infrastructure spending proposed is made possible by an anticipated budget surplus of some $2.4 billion. The extra funds are the result to federal COVID-19 stimulus money and higher tax revenue from rising wages and increased property values. Those are temporary factors, experts have warned, and can’t be counted on in the out years.
But the windfall is an opportunity to do make some important progress in the state budget. All involved are urged to take advantage of it — and do it responsibly.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
