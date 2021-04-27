Those who drive North Seventh Avenue on a regular basis have had to put up with a lot of irritation over the last year or so due to lane closures and traffic jams. They’ve also been witness to a sort of time-lapse picture of what rapid development looks like. New construction and remodeled businesses pepper the once drab and neglected corridor and are transforming the area before our very eyes.
A Chronicle report published April 18 catalogued many of the changes and painted a picture of booming prosperity. A new concert venue, a few midrise combination commercial and residential buildings and a remodeled motel and restaurant are just some of the highlights of the changing midtown area.
Development that’s so rapid is bound to come with anxieties. Some North Seventh business owners worry change is coming too fast and may alter the nature of the area in undesirable ways. But at least so far what’s happening should be regarded as a success story in many ways.
The charm of downtown and the explosion of development following the opening of North 19th Avenue in the 1990s drew all the attention away from North Seventh. That led to concerns on the part of city commissioners the mile-long stretch might languish in neglect for perpetuity.
Those concerns led to the establishment of a tax-increment finance district, which dedicates property tax revenue growth to improvements for a designated area. The formation of the district yielded lampposts, welcoming banners median landscaping, pedestrian friendly sidewalks that increased the attractiveness of the area. It also offered financial incentives to developers. In retrospect, the formation of the district seems like a prescient move given what’s happened since.
Certainly the tax district and the improvements it prompted were a factor, but not the only one. An abundance of land — and more affordable land than in other parts of town — was certainly a factor in attracting developers.
There are parts of the corridor that remain untouched. The former K-Mart site comes to mind. But as the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end and economic activity accelerates, more development will likely come to the area.
Only time and the vagaries of economic incentives will tell what North Seventh ultimately turns into. But the evidence to date suggests it is rapidly becoming an attractive and walkable area in which to spend time and money.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
