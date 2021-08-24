Editorial: The Senate provides a breath of fresh air By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ten U.S. senators, five Republicans and five Democrats, working with the White House, have put together a once-in-generations, $1 trillion infrastructure bill with the potential to boost the national economy to a new level.A few of those senators are big names — Republicans Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski and Democrat Joe Manchin. But some were not, including Montana Democrat Jon Tester.The 10 senators — just 10% of the upper chamber — weathered storms of criticism from cable TV talking heads, struggled back from declarations of certain doom and fended off efforts from former President Trump to sabotage the bill by threatening primary challengers to any Republican who supported the bill.On the final Senate vote, 19 Republicans joined all the Democrats to push through the brick wall of the filibuster — an arcane Senate rule that forces the need for a 60-vote majority on almost all major legislation in recent years. Montana’s junior senator, Republican Steve Daines, voted against it. With little fanfare, Tester toiled through it all to help craft this landmark legislation. Unless they’re policy wonks, most Americans wouldn’t recognize his name. That’s the stuff of true governing — the hard work done out of the limelight.The bill still faces an uncertain future in the House, which is slated begin work on it this week. If it passes there, Montanans will reap the rewards of Tester’s effort. He estimates the bill will provide Montana with some $3 billion for highways and bridges and another $144 million for airports, including $21.7 million for Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, the state’s busiest. It also includes money for broadband in underserved rural areas as well as wildfire risk reduction projects.In these times of deep ideological division, where we can’t seem to see eye-to-eye on the time of day, much less the best ways to battle a deadly pandemic, watching this legislation develop and pass out of the Senate was a badly needed breath of clean, fresh air.All Montanans should be proud their senator was an integral part of that. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Senator Montanans Politics Parliament Republican Democrats Jon Tester Senate Bill Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Biden played a poor hand poorly in Afghanistan Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Those afraid of vaccines or masks can always stay home Posted: 12 a.m. Commission seeks suggestions for new U.S. House district maps Posted: 4:15 p.m. Editorial: The beginning of Bozeman's big city era Posted: Aug. 22, 2021 On the brink: As debate over wolves rages, leader of Yellowstone reintroduction honored Posted: Aug. 21, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back