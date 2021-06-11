As spelled out in a Chronicle report published June 6, more than a dozen fish restoration projects have been halted due to the Montana Legislature’s new mandate that those projects be subject to public comment and approval by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. The reason? Because they involve removal of nonnative species through poisoning of waterways — a practice some find alarming.
Many Yellowstone-region anglers highly prize rainbow, brown and brook trout for the sport they provide. They find the very idea of eliminating those species from streams anathema. But before settlers developed the region, those species were not found here. They were ill-advisedly introduced, and over time their presence has posed increasing threats to native species, specifically cutthroat trout and grayling. Both species are outcompeted by the exotic species. Pure cutthroat genetics are further threatened by interbreeding with rainbow trout.
The elimination of the exotic species from small streams that are the source for those species in larger rivers is intended giving cutthroat and grayling a chance to rebound and thrive for perpetuity. But those efforts are often met with objections from sportsmen and women who regularly fish the streams in question. The Legislature’s mandate that the commission review the projects is intended to give those anglers a voice in the matter and add transparency to the process.
There’s a case to be made for that, but the new mandates will at least delay and, in some cases, perhaps even end some native fish restoration projects completely.
Those who vocally object to these efforts need to take a deep breath and consider: There are very few regions on earth in temperate climate zones with the potential to be restored to their precivilization condition. The Yellowstone ecosystem is one of them. Efforts to bring back and expand tolerance for iconic species — wolves, grizzly bears, bison — have been remarkably successful, though not without controversy.
So it is with cutthroat trout and grayling.
Distilled to its essence these efforts come down to a compelling question: Do we want our grandchildren and their grandchildren to be able to experience an ecosystem as it once was before it was altered by the hand of man? Or are we content to let them see an altered and artificial remnant of what it once was?
It’s a question worthy of more than a knee-jerk reaction.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.