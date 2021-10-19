Editorial: The opening of Montana State's American Indian Hall is worthy of celebration By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 19, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New building dedications have become almost commonplace at Montana State University as enrollment grows and private donations swell. But the ceremony conducted Saturday was a singular occasion.Dignitaries and tribal representatives from around the nation and region gathered to dedicate American Indian Hall. Unlike other recently built structures, this one didn’t spring up seemingly overnight as did those underwritten by overwhelmingly generous donations from alumnae.This building was 17 years in the making and, at times, appeared doomed to never become a reality. A 2018 donation of $12 million from the Kendeda Fund, an organization dedicated to a number of philanthropic causes, helped push the campaign to build the $20 million hall over the top.What’s even more notable about this building, though, is the student population it will serve. From just a couple of dozen students in the mid-1970s, MSU’s Native American enrollment has grown to more than 800. And that is of great importance. In this very homogeneous state, Native Americans are the largest minority, making up more than 6.5% of the total population. But only recently has anything approaching that proportion of university enrollment been achieved. Growing Native American enrollment has been challenging. The cultural gulf between those living on Montana’s seven reservations and the rest of the state is immense. Native students who come to the MSU campus often feel alienated and isolated from close family ties at home. The American Indian Hall will provide a safe space for Indigenous students to stay connected with their culture and get the kinds of help they need to succeed. The 31,000-square-foot hall includes classrooms and faculty office space for Native American studies and rooms for counseling, advising and cultural ceremonies.It’s no secret the state’s reservations are plagued by poverty and other social ills. Education can help lift those economies and bring prosperity to those who live there. Many of MSU’s Native American graduates return to their reservations to teach and provide health care and other needs. The new hall will be a needed catalyst for getting Native students enrolled and helping them succeed.Congratulations and gratitude are extended to all those who helped make American Indian Hall a reality. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags American Indian Hall Native American Education Politics University Building Industry Student Enrollment Building Reservation Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic has the right experience for city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham committed to making Bozeman better Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: One path forward in the Bozeman housing crunch Posted: 12 a.m. Fundraising hurdle passed for Peets Hill land, but deal not closed Posted: 6 p.m. Town Pump to match up to $40K in donations to Gallatin Valley Food Bank Posted: 6 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back