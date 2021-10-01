Editorial: The Montana Legislature's wolf changes may blow up in its face By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If — or more likely when — the feds reinstate Endangered Species Act protections for wolves in the Yellowstone region, rest assured conservative Montana lawmakers will squawk loud and long. But they will have no one to blame but themselves.The Republican-controlled Legislature this year eased regulations on hunting wolves — including lifting limits on wolves killed near Yellowstone National Park and allowing hunters to bait wolves on private land. Now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials have confirmed three wolves were killed near the park in mid-September. And this followed an announcement by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that the agency will conduct a review of the species’ status to determine if federal protections need to be reinstated after state laws were loosened.Rest assured, these killings could accelerate that review and may contribute to justification for reinstating protections. The wolves — a yearling female and two pups — were part of a pack that spends nearly all of its time inside the park. Park officials said the pack consists of the wolves that are most viewed specimens in the world.The optics of this couldn’t be worse. Coming on the heels of record numbers of visitors to the park, news that Montana hunters are killing park wolves will invite national outrage. And the fact that state regulations allow baiting the wolves — regarded by many as an unethical hunting strategy — will only feed that outrage. Reactions to the wolf killings were swift and stern.“To mercilessly gun them down when they step beyond Yellowstone’s border is cruel beyond any measure,” said Amaroq Weiss, a senior advocate from the Center for Biological Diversity.Park Superintendent Cam Sholly — a Trump administration appointee — also voiced concern about the wolf killings.“We will continue to work with the state to make the case for reinstating quotas (on wolf killings near the park) that would protect the core wolf population in Yellowstone as well as Montana’s direct economic interests derived from the hundreds of millions spent by park visitors each year,” Sholly said.Montana legislators enacted a number of measures that were ill-advised this year. But their actions on wolf regulations threaten to blow up directly in their face. Any objections they howl if or when the feds reinstate wolf protections will certainly ring hollow. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wolf Montana Politics Zoology Institutes Official Park Yellowstone Killing Cam Sholly Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Guest column: Outcome of the sixth mass extinction is in our hands Posted: 12 a.m. AmeriCorps Montana receives $2M from federal government Posted: 5:45 p.m. A stray cat, a decorative pumpkin and a trip to Wal-Mart: Police Reports for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Posted: 5:45 p.m. Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat Posted: 4:45 p.m. Sourdough trail closure postponed until Oct. 11 Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back