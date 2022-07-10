More than 150 businesses in Yellowstone Park gateway communities are asking the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to reimpose a two-wolf kill quota on the areas just north of the park. For these businesses — already battered by COVID-19 suppressed tourism and recent historic flooding — this is a small favor to ask. And the commission should grant the request.
Look, we get it: Republicans control both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office. Republican appointees comprise a majority on the Fish and Wildlife Commission. And all involved are aware the base of the party views wolves as a threat to livestock and wants the state to show them no mercy.
Lawmakers responded by demanding higher harvesting limits on wolves and easier ways to get them — including luring them with bait on private land. Last year the commission raised the limits on the number of wolves that could be killed in areas adjacent to the park. As a result, some 20% of the park’s wolves were trapped or shot in a single season.
Elections have consequences, and the GOP has the right to set policy with respect to wolves. But the wolves in and around the park merit special treatment for a host of reasons.
A University Montana and RRC Associates found that wolf tourism brings in $82 million in yearly economic activity to towns in the Yellowstone region — and essentially all of that wolf watching takes place in the park. The 150-plus businesses asking for the two-wolf quota — which must be most, if not nearly all, of the businesses in the gateway towns — sponsored a separate study that found tourism adds $236 million to the Park County economy, and more of those visitors come to watch wildlife than to participate in any other outdoor activities.
But those studies merely underscore what we already knew. People come to Yellowstone for one of the premier wildlife watching experiences in the world. And wolves are a big part of that draw.
Last year’s excessive park-area wolf kill was an embarrassment. And continued killing on this level will only invite the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to put wolves back on then endangered species list and take wolf management away from the states. Surely our Republican elected leaders don’t want that to happen.
The commission is urged to reimpose the two-wolf limit on the areas adjacent to the park. It’s the smart thing to do.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
