The state Board of Regents is earnestly applauded for its unanimous decision to challenge a new state law that would allow guns on college and university campuses.
There are plenty of reasons not to allow students and staff to carry guns on campuses. In public discussions on the issue, there was little support for the new law and plenty of opposition from university system employees, who fear for their safety, and private citizens, some of whom voiced reluctance about sending their children to institutions where other students and staff might be armed.
But make no mistake: Ultimately, this is not about the merits of allowing firearms on campus; this is about the regents’ constitutional authority over state colleges and universities.
The framers of Montana’s 1972 Constitution were unequivocal in their desire to keep the state University System independent of political influence. The document states the Board of Regents “shall have full power, responsibility, and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the Montana university system …”
It doesn’t say anything about meddling on the part of the Legislature.
The reasons for keeping academia independent of political influences are obvious. Anything less would let ideological zealots impose their will and taint what must be an unencumbered process of educating students and conducting research. It would invite the whimsy of changes in political control in Helena to impose all manner of mandates and restrictions on these institutions of higher learning.
Time will tell what the courts have to say on the issue, but if the regents left this intrusion into their authority go unchallenged, what would happen next? Would lawmakers ban research on climate change? Or would they demand creationism be taught in biology classes? The potential for legislators mucking about in the colleges’ and universities’ business would be endless.
The one area where the Legislature does have authority over the institutions is on budgeting. In wording their challenge to the gun carry law, the regents were very deferential and stated their desire to work in partnership with the Legislature. Clearly they fear fiscal retribution from miffed lawmakers.
Some of those lawmakers may try. But voters won’t stand for much of that kind of vindictiveness before they start sending lawmakers packing.
Simply put, control over our colleges and universities is far too important an issue to let this law go unchallenged. And the regents are commended for their courage in doing so.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
