Lawmakers spent hours in committee hearings and hours on the floor of their respective chambers, cycling through a dizzying array of bills — salvage yard regulations, banning TikTok, marijuana policy and more.
All of this came in a mad dash to a deadline for general bills — ones without money attached — to move from one chamber to the other, effectively the session’s halftime buzzer.
Now they take a break. When they come back, they’ll have a narrower field of legislation to consider. It will also be time for them to get serious about dealing with the problems this state is facing.
Lawmakers have advanced some valuable bills already. Take House Bill 15, for example. The bill, sponsored by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, boosts funding for the state’s K-12 schools. It sailed through both houses with bipartisan support and was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday.
Funding for a campus for Gallatin College, Montana State University’s growing two-year program, was also rolled into a major infrastructure package. MSU will still have to raise a bunch of money to get the campus built, but it’s encouraging to see support from lawmakers so early in the session.
If only everything that came out of the first half was that easy to like.
Instead, lawmakers burned time on a bevy of head-scratchers and solutions in search of a problem. There was an attempt to prohibit the teaching of scientific theory — gravity is a theory, by the way — and an attempt to bring smoking back to restaurants. There were also attacks on LGBTQ Montanans and more attempts to meddle in the electoral and judicial processes.
Some bad bills are still standing, and will have to be dealt with in the final 45 days of the session. But lawmakers must not let them distract from the bigger issues they need to address. Just to name a few: building a budget, finding the right way to spend the surplus, fixing Medicaid reimbursement rates to help our nursing homes.
There’s plenty more to do, and less time to do it. Make the second half of the session about solving problems for Montanans, not creating them.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
