A handful of Montana kids took a big swing three years ago when they took the state to court, saying that its environmental policies violated their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.

Last week, we found out that the kids knocked it out of the park.

Judge Kathy Seeley issued a landmark ruling in favor of the 16 plaintiffs — four of whom are from Bozeman — stating that the provision within the Montana Environmental Policy Act prohibiting state agencies from analyzing greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the environment “is unconstitutional on its face.”

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Jason Bacaj, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

