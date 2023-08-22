A handful of Montana kids took a big swing three years ago when they took the state to court, saying that its environmental policies violated their constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment.
Last week, we found out that the kids knocked it out of the park.
Judge Kathy Seeley issued a landmark ruling in favor of the 16 plaintiffs — four of whom are from Bozeman — stating that the provision within the Montana Environmental Policy Act prohibiting state agencies from analyzing greenhouse gas emissions and their impact on the environment “is unconstitutional on its face.”
The kids showed wisdom well beyond their years in challenging the state. If we, as humans, are going to mitigate the impact of climate change, it has to happen on the systemic level. Six other states have similar constitutional rights, so the impact of this ruling may yet ripple out across the country.
In fact, the only childish part of the Held v. Montana saga was the response from the Montana attorney general’s office. A spokesperson called the trial “a weeklong taxpayer-funded publicity stunt,” the ruling “absurd” and the judge an ideologue who was angling to earn a spot in the “next documentary.” The state will, of course, appeal the ruling.
But the attorney general might have a harder time than expected overturning Judge Seeley’s ruling. Retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson — who sat on the state’s high court for almost 20 years — told reporters that it was “one of the most powerful decisions” he’s seen on the environment in the state.
It remains to be seen how the ruling will impact the ways state agencies conduct environmental reviews moving forward. Will it mean that the departments of environmental quality and natural resources and conservation, who permit energy projects, are obligated to consider alternative, renewable energy resources?
However it shakes out, the ruling appears to be a definitive step in the right direction.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Jason Bacaj, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.