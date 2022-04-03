Bozeman city commissioners have gone to great lengths to address the affordable housing crisis. Their recent decision to spur the construction of relatively affordable units on the city’s soon-to-be-abandoned downtown fire station location is a case in point.
The city will sell the site to a pair of developers who sound committed to making the project work through a complex deal that involves the city kicking in some $1.6 million in downtown tax increment finance money once construction is completed. The city is also offering some spaces in a city lot to help meet parking requirements as an additional incentive.
In exchange the builders will offer at least 50 apartments for sale to those with no more than 120% of area median income. In theory at least, if they were for sale today, the hypothetical $500,000 units could be purchased by a single individual making $75,960 annually or a family of four bringing in $108,480.
Those numbers still seem pretty high given the average Bozemanite’s financial situation. And they will be even higher when the project is completed in 2024. Even so, they look like a bargain compared to what other downtown units are selling for. And the project could be a template for future projects, with the city providing a site and financial and other incentives in exchange for sale price limitations.
It will be a month or so before the sale of the fire station property is finalized and the city should use that time to hammer out some details.
Measures must be put in place to ensure buyers of the units qualify financially with documented maximum income levels. The same must go for subsequent buyers. There should be enforceable requirements to ensure units are owner occupied, not rented to a third party. If the units end up in the hands of vacation home owners — as is the case for some downtown properties — the project will do nothing to address housing affordability. And easing parking requirements is powerful incentive for downtown developers to build affordable units, but will doing so make an already troublesome parking problem much worse?
Commissioners and city staff are commended for getting creative with the sale of the fire station property, but they are urged to make slam-dunk certain this plan does what it is intended to do — immediately after it’s completed and on into the future.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.