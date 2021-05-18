Let’s not mince words: Bozeman’s affordable housing efforts have been pretty much torpedoed. Policies aimed increasing housing options for low-, middle-, even upper middle-income individuals and families have been dealt a devastating pair of blows: a pandemic-driven influx of well-off newcomers driving up real estate prices followed by a gutting of the city’s tools for mandating more modestly priced homes by the state Legislature.
The upshot is the goal of affordable housing is farther off now than it has ever been. So now what? For the umpteenth time, city commissioners need to go back to the drawing board.
For starters, it might be time to switch the terminology from “affordable” housing to “workforce” housing. Service businesses throughout the city are desperate for employees. The city was near full employment before the pandemic hit, but when the virus forced lockdowns and curtailed business practices, laid off employees had to go elsewhere and into different fields to find employment. Exacerbating the situation were sky-high rent and soaring property values that forced many to leave.
Going forward it might be productive to partner with the area’s largest employers — Montana State University, Bozeman Health, the school district and local government — to promote housing for their workforces. The city and county both own parcels of land that could be donated for building this workforce housing.
Prodding builders into offering some homes at more modest prices wasn’t getting many results to begin with. Trying to shoehorn lower priced homes among the starter mansions sprouting like weeds all over town just didn’t seem to work. But incentivizing developers — with tax breaks and streamlined permitting — to build smaller houses on smaller lots might produce more units in the price range service workers could afford.
And placing more emphasis on apartment construction could get results. In the past, federal tax incentives to get developers to build rent-controlled apartment buildings for tenants who qualified through their income levels were successful in getting many units constructed. Similar local tax incentives to get rent-controlled buildings constructed might work.
And historically, nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity and the Human Resource Development Council have had more success than local government in this area. Strengthening partnerships between the city and these groups might produce even more results.
What’s clear is this: The affordable housing scene has undergone a sea change in the past year. And the same old approaches, which were falling short before, certainly aren’t going to cut it now.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
