Reporters are wired to cover a story, not become the story. It’s a good instinct. Journalism about journalists is about as interesting as the budget for the Montana Department of Administration.
But the story of Chuck Johnson, the legendary Montana political reporter who died last week at age 74, is one everyone needs to know.
Just consider the back of his baseball card.
He was born in Great Falls, raised in Helena, schooled at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism. He covered the 1972 Constitutional Convention for the Associated Press, 22 iterations of the Montana Legislature, 12 U.S. representatives, nine senators and eight governors. He spent time with most of the state’s major daily newspapers, including the Chronicle, for which he covered the 2017 Legislature, his final session as a reporter.
All that adds up to 45 years covering Montana’s state government, a number unmatched by any of his peers. But he didn’t just watch the years stack up. He stayed dogged and hungry, always ready to challenge a politician with a hard question or fight for the public’s right to know. His readers, who got to know him as “Charles S. Johnson,” came to rely on him to help them understand their government.
He was often called the “dean of the capitol press corps,” in part because of his longevity and in part because of his boundless knowledge of Montana’s political history. He could recall nearly all of that history on demand, too. If you were to ask him what the top issue was in the 1987 Legislature, he probably had an answer.
His devotion to the craft turned him into a legend. It made him the kind of reporter other reporters aspire to become. It also made the people he covered respect him.
The tributes published in the past week mentioned his kindness and generosity, perhaps best exemplified by his willingness to mentor younger reporters. No question was too dumb, and no one who asked was unworthy of his advice. Fill a room with Montana journalists and it’s a safe bet most will have a story or two about their friend Chuck. Most of the stories will be about ways he helped them.
Chuck’s legacy will continue to inspire for years to come. He made this state a better place.
