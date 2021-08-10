Editorial: The Gallatin River deserves better By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Southwest Montana garners more than its fair share of attention from national media, and with good reason. The area boasts a rare mix of natural amenities — majestic mountains, abundant wildlife and clean, free-flowing rivers — that warrant the attention.A recent example is a Huffington Post piece about recent severe algae blooms in the Gallatin River near Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club. Noting the exploding development in the area, along with the sewage it’s producing, juxtaposed to financial pedigrees of homeowners at the Yellowstone Club, the article’s author wryly observes “there is something comically dystopian about America’s wealthiest spending a fortune to ski atop each other’s sewage.”In fairness, the effects of climate change — warmer water, lower water levels — may be as big a factor in the algae bloom as real estate development. And there’s a lot more development going on along the Gallatin than just that in the Big Sky area.But the article does point out a troubling trend: the state Department of Environmental Quality approval of housing projects with seemingly little concern for what they could do to the river. Communications between state regulators and developers are cited where options are discussed for getting permits for the least stringent methods of processing sewage from proposed new developments. Plans are in the works for more sophisticated, centralized sewage treatment in the Big Sky area that should reduce the amount of algae-promoting nutrients in the river. But it will be years before those plans are fully implemented and a lot of damage can be done to the river’s water quality before that happens.Meanwhile, Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced legislation to designate more than 300 miles of the state’s rivers as wild and scenic, including 39 miles of the Gallatin. That would afford the river the highest level of federal protection from pollution.The DEQ needs to crank up its vigilance and exercise its full authority to prohibit development from degrading the quality of the Gallatin — a world renowned trout fishery. And the other members of the state’s congressional delegation — Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale — need to get behind Tester’s legislation and push for federal protections for the river.It’s become clear the degradation of the Gallatin is real. And it could be a slow motion disaster unfolding if we don’t act decisively now. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin Politics Hydrography Montana River Algae Bloom Jon Tester Sewage Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Senators should put carbon pricing in budget bill Posted: 12 a.m. Montana cities grapple with what legal cannabis will mean Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Kohl, John W Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Letter to the editor: Reforming filibuster rule would restore democracy Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Guest column: Energy law embodies the best of the Legislature Posted: Aug. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back