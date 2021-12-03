Editorial: The Gallatin County Commission made the right choice in backing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 3, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin County commissioners rarely take a position on proposed federal legislation. But they chose to do so recently in the case of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.And so they should.This bill, introduced by Montana’s senior U.S. senator, Jon Tester, would afford various levels federal protections for 385 miles of the state’s waterways, including the Gallatin River, Hyalite Creek, Taylor Creek and part of the Madison River. As the regulators of development along streams and rivers, the commissioners have a big stake in this issue, and they were right to endorse the measure.The other two members of Montana’s congressional delegation, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, both Republicans, should take a cue from the bipartisan county commissioners and join Tester, a Democrat, in supporting the bill. Daines’ office says the senator is soliciting feedback on the bill. Rosendale has been silent. Vocal support from Montana’s Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte would also help. Unanimity among the state’s political leaders will give the proposal some badly needed momentum as it works its way through Congress. In all, some 20 rivers and streams around the state would be conferred some protection by the act — either wild, scenic or recreational designations, depending on their current state of development. Some have voiced concern the designations would interfere with development rights along the waterways. But the 385 miles that would be protected amount to just 0.002% of the state’s 170,000 miles of rivers. Those few miles are vital to state’s recreation opportunities and an important asset of the state’s $7.1 billion tourist industry. The measure has already garnered support from thousands of landowners and businesses around the state.Also to be considered is the fact Montana is home to the headwaters of the Missouri-Mississippi river system — the largest drainage in North America. And as such, the state has a unique responsibility for maintaining the quality of these vital waters.This bill or earlier versions of it have languished in Congress for years, but this shouldn’t be a partisan issue. We all have much to gain from protecting these key waterways. All our elected leaders are urged to get behind this proposal. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hydrography Politics Steve Daines Political Leader Matt Rosendale Jon Tester Commissioner State Republicans Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Government hinders prosperity to increase its power Posted: 27 minutes ago. With flows restored, answers sought on Hebgen malfunction Posted: 6 p.m. Experts predict that trout will recover in the upper Madison River following sudden drop in flows Posted: 6 p.m. Bozeman Health hires former state superintendent as executive Posted: 4:45 p.m. NorthWestern fixes gate on Hebgen Dam; Madison River flows restored Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back